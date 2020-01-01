Your browser is out-of-date.

BPM Maintenance
Other Businesses in Bath
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Extension to Vallis, Lyncombe Vale, Bath
    Extension to Vallis, Lyncombe Vale, Bath

    BPM Maintenance is a trusted building and property maintenance company based in the city of Bath, UK. 

    BPM has three dedicated teams for minor building projects, reactive maintenance & planned maintenance works.

    All of our construction operatives have up to date construction skills cards appropriate for their trades and together they cover all building & maintenance work, offering a comprehensive solution.

    Services
    • Plumbing
    • Roofing
    • Electrical
    • Mechanical
    • Drainage
    • Building
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    Nominated for two Built Environmental Awards including SME of the Year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk
