Furniture & Accessories in Bristol
    Double sided hanging picture frames
    Double sided hanging picture frames
    Kantha quilts
    Kantha quilts

    HOMEWARE DESIGNED TO CHANGE LIVES

    Welcome to Decorator’s Notebook, your source of handmade home accessories from fair trade groups, social enterprises and artisan co-operatives around the world. We make it easy for you to discover unique home accessories and unusual gifts from developing countries, all in one place. Explore our home décor ideas and help build a brighter future for our artisans and their families.

    Services
    Home accessories retail
    Service areas
    Bristol
    Address
    Bristol
    United Kingdom
    www.decoratorsnotebook.co.uk
