Appassionato Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in Farnham, Surrey
    • Appassionato Interiors is an independent, Farnham-based home interiors company – we offer a carefully selected range of occasional quality home furniture, lighting, mirrors, rugs, accessories and gifts to help you create the perfect look for your home. We are an independent retailer and all of our products have been carefully chosen, with a discerning eye, by our founder and owner Cathy Baigent. If for any reason you don’t see exactly what you’re looking for on our site, contact us and we will endeavour to help you find what you are looking for.

    Service areas
    • Surrey and surrounding areas
    • Farnham, Surrey
    Address
    1 South Street
    GU9 7QU Farnham, Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1252444313 www.appassionatointeriors.co.uk
