BPM Electrical
Electricians in Bath
Services

  • Electrical Installation Condition Reports

Projects

    BPM Electricians
    BPM Electricians

    BPM Electrical are an NICEIC, Safe Contractor and Trading Standards registered business with electricians capable of handling all electrical works including the following:

    Electrical testing & inspection

    Electrical installation

    Emergency lighting installation & testing

    Air conditioning repair & maintenance

    Automated gates repair & maintenance

    Electrical repairs & re-wires

    Fire alarm testing

    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    Nominated for two Built Environmental Awards including SME of the Year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/electricians-bath
