Vale Garden Houses
Other Businesses in Grantham
    An elegant period property with a bespoke conservatory that includes design features mirrored from the house
    An elegant period property with a bespoke conservatory that includes design features mirrored from the house
    Georgian country house extended with a beautiful orangery that blends harmoniously with the house
    Georgian country house extended with a beautiful orangery that blends harmoniously with the house
    Bespoke orangery with full length glazed panels allow the owners to enjoy panoramic views of their beautiful garden
    Bespoke orangery with full length glazed panels allow the owners to enjoy panoramic views of their beautiful garden
    Large bespoke orangery with bronze windows and a tall decorative gable end
    Large bespoke orangery with bronze windows and a tall decorative gable end
    Twin roof lantern orangery homes a luxury kitchen
    Twin roof lantern orangery homes a luxury kitchen
    Orangery in Surrey Reflects the period details on the existing property.
    Orangery in Surrey Reflects the period details on the existing property.
    Vale Garden Houses design and make the highest quality, fine traditional timber Conservatories, Orangeries and rooflights. Vale are specialists in working with period properties, their glass buildings incorporate modern technology with exquisite detail to create beautiful rooms whatever their use.

    They have been designing glazed structures all over the world for over 30 years and have an excellent reputation for the high standard of their work and service. Vale also has a fabulous interiors collection of stylish solutions for furnishing and accessorising conservatories. Vale’s quality and service was further endorsed by being selected to design and produce The National Trust Conservatory Collection.

    Services
    • Conservatories
    • Orangeries
    • Roof Lights
    • Roof Lanterns
    • Building Work
    Service areas
    Grantham and United Kingdom
    Company awards
    BRITISH SAFETY COUNCIL INTERNATIONAL SAFETY AWARD WINNERS 2015
    Address
    Belton Park, Londonthorpe Road
    NG31 9SJ Grantham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1476564433 www.valegardenhouses.com
