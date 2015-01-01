Vale Garden Houses design and make the highest quality, fine traditional timber Conservatories, Orangeries and rooflights. Vale are specialists in working with period properties, their glass buildings incorporate modern technology with exquisite detail to create beautiful rooms whatever their use.

They have been designing glazed structures all over the world for over 30 years and have an excellent reputation for the high standard of their work and service. Vale also has a fabulous interiors collection of stylish solutions for furnishing and accessorising conservatories. Vale’s quality and service was further endorsed by being selected to design and produce The National Trust Conservatory Collection.