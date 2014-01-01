Your browser is out-of-date.

BPM Lighting &amp; Electrics
Lighting in Bath
    BPM Lighting Electricians at Work

    BPM Lighting & Electrics supply and install all lighting to Bath, Bristol and the surrounding areas. All of our electricians are NVQ 3+ qualified, have an ECS card and are registered with NICEIC.

    BPM itself is an approved contractor and a domestic installer with the NICEIC.

    Other services BPM offers include emergency lighting installation and testing, which is required by UK law for many commercial premises.

    Services
    • lighting installation
    • emergency lighting testing
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/electricians-bath/emergency-lighting-installation-bath
