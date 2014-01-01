BPM Lighting & Electrics supply and install all lighting to Bath, Bristol and the surrounding areas. All of our electricians are NVQ 3+ qualified, have an ECS card and are registered with NICEIC.
BPM itself is an approved contractor and a domestic installer with the NICEIC.
Other services BPM offers include emergency lighting installation and testing, which is required by UK law for many commercial premises.
- Services
- lighting installation
- emergency lighting testing
- Service areas
- Bath
- Bristol
- Somerset
- Wiltshire
- South Gloucestershire
- Company awards
- BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
- Address
-
3 Park Lane
BA1 2XG Bath
United Kingdom
+44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/electricians-bath/emergency-lighting-installation-bath