BPM Gas &amp; Heating
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Bath
Projects

    Gas Engineers Bath

    The gas engineers at BPM are all registered with Gas Safety and have the appropriate qualifications for gas work including NVQ level 3, HAPS CSCS Cards and ACS accreditations such as CCN1, CEN1, CPA1 and HTR1.

    Services
    • Boiler installs
    • boiler repair
    • boiler servicing
    • gas safety certificates
    • fault finding
    • central heating repair
    • radiator repairs
    • radiator installation
    • pipework
    • oil boilers
    • commercial boilers
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/bath-central-heating-a-gas
