Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BPM Plumbing
Plumbers in Bath
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Plumbing
  • pipework

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bath Plumbers, BPM Plumbing BPM Plumbing
    Bath Plumbers

    BPM Plumbing is the leading plumbing company in the Bath & North East Somerset of the UK. Our dedicated team of plumbers are all NVQ level 3 plumbing or higher, with advanced craft construction skills cards and at least 20 years of experience each.

    The team are well versed in accurate diagnosis and fast turn around for all plumbing problems such as leaks, drainage issues and installations.

    As proof of their prowess in plumbing the team have been accredited by Safe Contractor, Trading Standards, Exor, Buying Force, Gas Safe and many more.

    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/bath-plumbing
      Add SEO element