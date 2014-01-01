Your browser is out-of-date.

BPM Roofing &amp; Gutters
Roofing & Gutters in Bath
    • Guttering repairs in Bath, BPM Roofing & Gutters BPM Roofing & Gutters
    Guttering repairs in Bath

    BPM Roofing & Gutters covers all guttering installation, repairscleaning to the Bath, Bristol, Somerset and Wiltshire regions of the UK.

    Our roofing team have decades of experience in repairing and cleaning gutters across the region and are approved by Safe Contractor, Trading Standards and Exor amongst others.

    Services
    • Gutter cleaning
    • gutter repairs
    • gutter installation
    • downpipe installation
    • roofing repairs
    • roofing material supply
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/bath-roofing/guttering-repairs-bath
