An Artful Life
Furniture & Accessories in Essex
    Cluster pendant light by House Doctor, An Artful Life
    Cluster pendant light by House Doctor
    Bare bulb flex light, An Artful Life
    Bare bulb flex light
    Kawa lounge chair, An Artful Life
    Kawa lounge chair
    Small concrete bowls, An Artful Life
    Small concrete bowls
    Korridor colour concrete candleholder, An Artful Life
    Korridor colour concrete candleholder
    Emotional Baggage canvas tote, An Artful Life
    Emotional Baggage canvas tote
    Show all 10 projects

    An Artful Life studio and shop was set up by Interior Architect Kate Whitfield. Kate designs and sources creative items that are beautiful, imaginative and on-trend to help customers create their own stylish environments to enjoy spending time in.  The eclectic collection is constantly changing and being added to.  Many items are one-off vintage finds, some adapted, or hand-crafted in the studio, others are new and chosen for their beauty and modernity.

    Services
    • Products
    • Interior Design
    • sourcing
    • Styling
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    Mill End House, 21 Mill End, Thaxted, Dunmow
    CM6 2LT Essex
    United Kingdom
    www.anartfullife.co.uk
