The roofers at BPM are renowned for their attention to detail, commitment to proper Health & Safety at height & swift response times.

Our roofing practices have been examined with various auditing companies such as Safe Contractor, Exor and Buying Force and have been deemed to be of an excellent standard.

Services our roofing team offer include:

* Tile replacement

* Flat roof repairs

* Chimney repairs

* New roof installation

* Lead roofing

* Solar Panel Installation