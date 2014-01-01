Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BPM Roofers
Roofers in Bath
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Roof repairs
  • chimney repair
  • chimney repointing
  • leak repair
  • tile replacement

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BPM roofing team, BPM Roofers BPM Roofers
    BPM roofing team

    The roofers at BPM are renowned for their attention to detail, commitment to proper Health & Safety at height & swift response times.

    Our roofing practices have been examined with various auditing companies such as Safe Contractor, Exor and Buying Force and have been deemed to be of an excellent standard.

    Services our roofing team offer include:

    Tile replacement

    Flat roof repairs

    Chimney repairs

    New roof installation

    Lead roofing

    Solar Panel Installation

    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Wiltshire
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/bath-roofing/bath-roofing-repairs
      Add SEO element