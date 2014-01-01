Your browser is out-of-date.

BPM Building Services
Home Builders in Bath
    • Builders Bath, BPM Building Services BPM Building Services
    Builders Bath

    The builders at BPM Maintenance have developed a reputation for excellent quality work at highly competitive prices.

    The quality of their work has been audited by external consultants and found to meet the international quality standard; achieving ISO9001 accreditation.

    We offer planned and reactive maintenance solutions to commercial customers in addition to covering all minor building works and small projects.

    Services
    • Minor building works
    • small projects
    • planned maintenance
    • reactive maintenance
    • brickwork
    • fencing
    • gates
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/building-services
