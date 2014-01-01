The builders at BPM Maintenance have developed a reputation for excellent quality work at highly competitive prices.
The quality of their work has been audited by external consultants and found to meet the international quality standard; achieving ISO9001 accreditation.
We offer planned and reactive maintenance solutions to commercial customers in addition to covering all minor building works and small projects.
- Services
- Minor building works
- small projects
- planned maintenance
- reactive maintenance
- brickwork
- fencing
- gates
- Service areas
- Bath
- Bristol
- Somerset
- Wiltshire
- South Gloucestershire
- Company awards
- BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
- Address
-
3 Park Lane
BA1 2XG Bath
United Kingdom
+44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/building-services