BPM Glazing
Windows in Bath
Projects

    BPM glaziers

    All glaziers at BPM have been accredited with FENSA the government authorised Competent Person's Scheme for window installation.

    We offer very competitive prices and have a commitment to excellent Health & Safety and quality processes.

    In addition to window supply and installation, our glazing team also offer the following services:

    Window repairs

    Sash window specialists

    Secondary double glazing installation

    Services
    Bath
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM has been nominated for two awards at the 2014 South West Built Environmental Awards including SME (Small/Medium Business) of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/glazing
