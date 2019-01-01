Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garden Furniture Centre
Furniture & Accessories in West Midlands
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (29)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Galaxy Gazebo, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Modern garden Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Galaxy Gazebo, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Modern garden
    Galaxy Gazebo, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Modern garden
    +9
    Galaxy Gazebo
    Pet Furniture, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Country style garden
    Pet Furniture, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Country style garden
    Pet Furniture, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Country style garden
    +7
    Pet Furniture
    Outdoor & Patio Heaters , Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Classic style garden
    Outdoor & Patio Heaters , Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Classic style garden
    Outdoor & Patio Heaters , Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Classic style garden
    +11
    Outdoor & Patio Heaters
    Up-cycled Tuk Tuk Bar, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    Up-cycled Tuk Tuk Bar, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    Up-cycled Tuk Tuk Bar, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    +2
    Up-cycled Tuk Tuk Bar
    Up-cycled Indian Lorries, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    Up-cycled Indian Lorries, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    Up-cycled Indian Lorries, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    +9
    Up-cycled Indian Lorries
    Up-cycled Barrel Bars, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    Up-cycled Barrel Bars, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    Up-cycled Barrel Bars, Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture Centre Eclectic style garden
    +6
    Up-cycled Barrel Bars
    Show all 10 projects

    The Garden Furniture Centre are one of the largest retailers of Garden and Conservatory Furniture on the internet in the UK today.

    The focus in our range is on quality at competitive prices. We have over 20 years of experience and knowledge sourcing garden furnishings across the globe and supplying it to our UK customers. We are passionate about our products and staying ahead of the market.

    Our online catalogue currently holds around 2000 products in a wide range of styles to fit all kinds of budgets. We buy everything direct from manufacturers allowing us to pass great prices for quality items to our customers.

    Take a look at our website to view the full range and find out more.

    We specialise in Teak and Rattan, highly desirable materials for outdoor furniture blending quality outdoor performance with a highly decorative look that complements almost every outdoor setting and back yard. 

    We also have a very large range of Conservatory Furniture to suit any style or size conservatory. From full suites to coffee tables and accessories. Shop the conservatory range.

    Broadly our catalogue includes Sofa Sets and Dining Sets in all shapes and sizes, Benches, Gazebos, Parasols, Shade Sails, Aluminium Furniture, Day Beds, Swing Seats, Patio Heaters, Reclaimed Teak Furnishings, Outdoor Ornaments, Garden Furniture Covers and Sun Loungers.

    “95% of our products are bought direct from the manufacturers. This removes all costs incurred by using wholesalers and agents, and provides us with the opportunity to sell at very competitive prices. It also allows us to give you, the customer, exactly what you want, when you want it - by producing our own designs and having the volume of stock to fulfil the orders.”

    *Orders over £50 are delivered free to the UK mainland*  *0% Interest free credit available on all orders over £350*

    Shop the collection online or come and visit us in our showroom at Yew Tree Farm Craft Centre, full of antique shops, local produce and cafes.

    Services
    Garden and Conservatory Furniture
    Service areas
    Visit the shop or order online; We deliver throughout the UK
    Address
    Yew Tree Farm
    B95 6BY West Midlands
    United Kingdom
    +44-1564793652 www.gardenfurniturecentre.co.uk

    Reviews

    C A L C A L
    Don't know why my review was deleted. ------- Brilliant customer service, staff are well trained in customer service. The products are pricey but they are very high quality. Highly recommend.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: October 2019
    Edit
    Rupert
    Great showroom and helpful sales ladies
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    Wendy Hill Wendy Hill
    DO NOT USE! I used this company for a memorial bench for my mum when she passed, they have no compassion at all and ignore emails, their delivery drivers cnt speak English (this ended up with them walking dog mess through the house), they said they would give me a partial refund for cleaning carpet to then hear nothing and when I emailed they said actually no, they needed to valet van!! I had to chase delivery as well as other stuff which just added to the hassle. Awful customer service and the director ignored my email too! I would advise to steer clear of this shambles company!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Show all 29 reviews
      Edit SEO element