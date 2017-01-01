Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Modish Living
Furniture & Accessories in Hove, UK
Overview 23Projects (23) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • TV stands, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
    TV stands, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
    TV stands, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
    +1
    TV stands
    Side tables, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Wood effect
    Side tables, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Wood effect
    Side tables, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Wood effect
    +6
    Side tables
    Sideboards, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood Wood effect
    Sideboards, Modish Living Modish Living Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood Wood effect
    Sideboards, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood Wood effect
    +2
    Sideboards
    Dining Tables, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect
    Dining Tables, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomTables Wood White
    Dining Tables, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect
    +46
    Dining Tables
    Leather Dining Chairs, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomChairs & benches Leather Brown
    Leather Dining Chairs, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomChairs & benches Leather Brown
    Leather Dining Chairs, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomChairs & benches Leather Brown
    +2
    Leather Dining Chairs
    Dining Benches, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Wood effect
    Dining Benches, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Wood effect
    Dining Benches, Modish Living Modish Living Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Wood effect
    +4
    Dining Benches
    Show all 23 projects

    Unique, authentic and contemporary rustic furniture and homeware that's bursting with natural character. At Modish Living we draw on the past to create furniture for the future. Specialising in reclaimed wood furniture and sustainably sourced wood furniture, our master craftspeople breathe new life into old wood to create a modern and truly individual addition for your home or office. 

    We believe everyone is different and with our made to order service, we can help you create a bespoke piece of furniture with its own personality. From industrial desks and one of a kind dining tables to Scandi style bedroom and living room furniture, everything you discover in our online shop and Hove studio has a timeless rustic charm. We offer a free delivery service to most mainland UK addresses. However, charges do apply to some areas, so please check before ordering. We can also deliver to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland for an additional charge.


    Services
    Furniture Retailer
    Service areas
    UK and Hove
    Company awards
    Commended by The Good Web Guide
    Address
    Unit 6, Hove Business Centre
    BN3 6HA Hove, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273499057 www.modishliving.co.uk
      Add SEO element