Laurence Associates
Architects in Truro, Cornwall
Reviews (9)
    • Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Detached home Granite
    Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern kitchen White
    Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern kitchen White
    +35
    Contemporary Replacement Dwelling, Cubert
    Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses White
    Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses White
    Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern living room White
    +15
    Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall
    The Point at Polzeath, Cornwall , Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern bars & clubs
    The Point at Polzeath, Cornwall , Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern bars & clubs
    The Point at Polzeath, Cornwall , Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern bars & clubs
    +27
    The Point at Polzeath, Cornwall
    The Beach House, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses
    The Beach House, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses
    The Beach House, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses
    +12
    The Beach House, Carbis Bay, Cornwall
    Driftwood House, Golant, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses
    Driftwood House, Golant, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern houses
    Driftwood House, Golant, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +21
    Driftwood House, Golant, Cornwall
    Little Piper, Penpol, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Classic style houses
    Little Piper, Penpol, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Classic style garden
    Little Piper, Penpol, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Classic style houses
    +12
    Little Piper, Penpol, Cornwall
    Laurence Associates is an award-winning, planning-led multi-disciplinary practice that offers town planning, architecture and landscape architecture expertise across the UK.  We are a registered chartered practice with the Royal Town Planning Institute and Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, and employ chartered members of the Chartered Landscape Institute.  Our collective approach towards development allows us to deliver high quality results across a number of sectors. 

    We are a dynamic, experienced professional practice based in the heart of Cornwall, with a fresh and original approach to planning and architectural design across the UK. We believe our planning-led approach maximises development potential because all architectural designs are developed from an informed brief that has been considered by planning expertise, minimising the risk of refusal at the planning stage. 

    We offer value for money; a bespoke but realistic and achievable design potential and have a reputation and track record for success when dealing with difficult sites in respect of design and sensitive locations for planning. 

    We work together as a team to work closely with clients, builders and construction professionals. 

    For a free initial consultation please call 01872 225259 or email: hello@laurenceassociates.co.uk

    Services
    Planning, Architecture, and landscape
    Service areas
    • Cornwall
    • Devon
    • South West England
    • United Kingdom
    Company awards
    RTPI Small Planning Consultancy of the Year Award 2009
    Address
    Lander House, May Court, Threemilestone Business Park
    TR4 9LD Truro, Cornwall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1872225259 laurenceassociates.co.uk

    Reviews

    Janie Airey
    We used LA for our initial design and planning application submission, both of which we were really pleased with. The architect completely understood where we were coming from re. Design and feel of the place and she was a delight to work with. Planning app was efficient, smooth, good communications and we got the green light straight away which was fab. Currently at 2nd fix (Jan 2020) but can share more photos once it's complete
    over 2 years ago
    Tim Richardson
    Great service from start to finish. Super professional and creative!
    over 1 year ago
    Jonathan Osborne
    Always great working with Chloe; she’s bright and very capable! She and the MD, Richard, have achieved numerous consents and approvals for us; often in opposition to case officers’ recommendations and other significant planning policy constraints. In our experience nothing is guaranteed where planning is concerned, but working with Chloe and Richard our odds of success are however guaranteed to be improved. To date we’ve not lost a single application and that doesn’t happen just by luck.
    over 2 years ago
