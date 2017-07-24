Laurence Associates is an award-winning, planning-led multi-disciplinary practice that offers town planning, architecture and landscape architecture expertise across the UK. We are a registered chartered practice with the Royal Town Planning Institute and Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, and employ chartered members of the Chartered Landscape Institute. Our collective approach towards development allows us to deliver high quality results across a number of sectors.

We are a dynamic, experienced professional practice based in the heart of Cornwall, with a fresh and original approach to planning and architectural design across the UK. We believe our planning-led approach maximises development potential because all architectural designs are developed from an informed brief that has been considered by planning expertise, minimising the risk of refusal at the planning stage.

We offer value for money; a bespoke but realistic and achievable design potential and have a reputation and track record for success when dealing with difficult sites in respect of design and sensitive locations for planning.

We work together as a team to work closely with clients, builders and construction professionals.

For a free initial consultation please call 01872 225259 or email: hello@laurenceassociates.co.uk