Based in Cotswold workshops Wesley-Barrell has been hand making classic English sofas, armchairs, footstool and bedsteads for over a century, from elegant, understated classic styles through to contemporary ranges.

A company with a rich heritage that is now run by three sisters who are great grand-daughters of the original founder. Wesley-Barrell frames are made to order using seasoned wood frames, coil springing, natural fillings and traditional upholstery methods little changed for generations.