Wesley-Barrell
Textiles & Upholstery in Uk
    Based in Cotswold workshops Wesley-Barrell has been hand making classic English sofas, armchairs, footstool and bedsteads for over a century, from elegant, understated classic styles through to contemporary ranges.

    A company with a rich heritage that is now run by three sisters who are great grand-daughters of the original founder. Wesley-Barrell frames are made to order using seasoned wood frames, coil springing, natural fillings and traditional upholstery methods little changed for generations.

    Services
    • Design
    • manufacture and retail sofas and armchairs
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    3 Bridge Street, Witney
    OX28 1BY Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1993776682 www.wesley-barrell.co.uk
