BPM Environmental are the green technology maintenance and installation arm of BPM Maintenance.
- Services
- Solar panel installation
- insulation
- renewables
- micro-generation
- solar water heating
- water source heat pumps
- biomass boilers
- high performance external doors
- secondary glazing
- replacement glazing
- fan-assisted storage devices
- heating controls
- condensing boilers
- Show all 13 services
- Service areas
- Bath
- Bristol
- Wiltshire
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Company awards
- BPM have been nominated for two 2014 Built Environmental Awards including SME of the year.
- Address
-
3 Park Lane
BA1 2XG Bath
United Kingdom
+44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/bath-roofing/bath-solar-panel-installation