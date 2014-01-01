Your browser is out-of-date.

BPM Environmental
Solar Energy Contractors in Bath
    BPM Environmental are the green technology maintenance and installation arm of BPM Maintenance.

    Services
    • Solar panel installation
    • insulation
    • renewables
    • micro-generation
    • solar water heating
    • water source heat pumps
    • biomass boilers
    • high performance external doors
    • secondary glazing
    • replacement glazing
    • fan-assisted storage devices
    • heating controls
    • condensing boilers
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Wiltshire
    • Somerset
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM have been nominated for two 2014 Built Environmental Awards including SME of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/bath-roofing/bath-solar-panel-installation
