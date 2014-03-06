Your browser is out-of-date.

BPM Painting &amp; Decorating
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bath
    BPM Painting and Decorating
    BPM Painting and Decorating

    BPM Painting & Decorating has a decorating team experienced in the following:

    General decoration

    Plastering & tiling

    Lime rendering

    Painting

    Services
    • Plasterwork repairs
    • sand and cement repairs
    • render repairs
    • coatings to ceilings
    • dry lining
    • plaster coving
    • floor screeds
    • preparation work
    • masonry paint
    • oil paint
    • metalshield paint
    • decorative wood protection
    • cuprinol trade
    • wash down
    • stripping paper/ceiling tiles
    • paint finishes
    • Show all 16 services
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • South Gloucestershire
    Company awards
    BPM have been nominated for two 2014 Built Environmental Awards including SME of the year.
    Address
    3 Park Lane
    BA1 2XG Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/decorating-bath
