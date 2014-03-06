BPM Painting & Decorating has a decorating team experienced in the following:
* Painting
- Services
- Plasterwork repairs
- sand and cement repairs
- render repairs
- coatings to ceilings
- dry lining
- plaster coving
- floor screeds
- preparation work
- masonry paint
- oil paint
- metalshield paint
- decorative wood protection
- cuprinol trade
- wash down
- stripping paper/ceiling tiles
- paint finishes
- Show all 16 services
- Service areas
- Bath
- Bristol
- Somerset
- Wiltshire
- South Gloucestershire
- Company awards
- BPM have been nominated for two 2014 Built Environmental Awards including SME of the year.
- Address
-
3 Park Lane
BA1 2XG Bath
United Kingdom
+44-1225462598 www.bpm-maintenance.co.uk/decorating-bath