Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
For All We Know
Lighting in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handmade Fern Lampshade and Rubberwood Floor Lamp, For All We Know For All We Know Living roomLighting
    Handmade Fern Lampshade and Rubberwood Floor Lamp, For All We Know For All We Know Living roomLighting
    Handmade Fern Lampshade and Rubberwood Floor Lamp, For All We Know For All We Know Living roomLighting
    +8
    Handmade Fern Lampshade and Rubberwood Floor Lamp

    Inspired by art, culture and a love of nature, we create charming interior products for the discerning nester.

    Mixing old and new imagery and materials we create beautiful new and up-cycled home-wares, which utilise modern technology and traditional skills. Our products are produced is small batches and made in England. Products are designed and made to last. 

    Products are sold through independent shops, Not on the High Street, Designer Maker fairs and our own online store.

    Services
    • Home Textiles
    • Lampshades
    • art prints
    • Decorative Ceramics and Tableware
    Service areas
    Central London. and United Kingdom
    Address
    Flat 22
    SW11 4AL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971029253 www.forallweknow.co.uk
      Add SEO element