Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Utopia—Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda
Architects in Porto
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Casa em Betão à Vista e cobertura ajardinada, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Passive house Reinforced concrete Grey
    Casa em Betão à Vista e cobertura ajardinada, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Passive house Reinforced concrete
    Casa em Betão à Vista e cobertura ajardinada, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Zengarden Concrete Grey
    +10
    Casa em Betão à Vista e cobertura ajardinada
    Moradia Moderna em Gaia, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Modern houses
    Moradia Moderna em Gaia, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Modern kitchen
    Moradia Moderna em Gaia, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Modern houses
    +6
    Moradia Moderna em Gaia
    Minimal House in Portugal, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Modern houses Granite Blue
    Minimal House in Portugal, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Modern houses Granite Multicolored
    Minimal House in Portugal, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Modern dining room Wood-Plastic Composite White
    Minimal House in Portugal

    Architectural Practice

    Created in 2002 with headquarters in Oporto, Portugal, Utopia is an european leading design firm providing architectural, town planning, furniture design and engineering services. The team includes architects, engineers, landscape architects and designers working in straight cooperation. We develop several project types, namely, new projects, conversions, enlargements and interior decorations. We develop all the programs, including dwellings, commerce and retail, offices and industry. We are always interested in a new challenge.

    Global Services

    Our services are provided globally. Therefore we can answer your calls in your native language:

    Arquitectos en España

    Utopia es un estudio que habla español. Puede contactar nuestros profesionales en el formulario del site de nuestros arquitectos.

    Architectes en France

    L'agence d'architecture et génie civil Utopia est aussi disponible pour touts les pays qui parlent français. Contactez-nos architectes.

    Arquitetos em Portugal

    A sede da Utopia é em Portugal e temos trabalhado para muitos dos países de língua oficial portuguesa. Contacte aquí os nossos arquitetos.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • civil engineering
    • town planning
    • landscape architecture
    • Design
    • Interior Decoration
    Service areas
    • european union
    • Portugal
    • Spain
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • norway
    • Angola
    • Mozambique
    • Brazil
    • Porto
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Company awards
    International Tektonika prize 2004
    Address
    Av. da Boavista n.1430 2.esq.
    4100-114 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-222413787 www.utopia-projectos.com
    Legal disclosure

    Utopia - Arquitectura e Engenharia Lda - All rights reserved

    Reviews

    João Paulo Silva P.
    Só tenho a dizer bem! O orçamento para elaborar o projeto de arquitetura que recebi era altamente detalhado e incluía uma descrição de todas as fases. Os projetos de especialidades estavam descriminados e incluíam todas as necessidades da Câmara Municipal do Porto. Para além do Projeto de Execução com pormenores construtivos, caderno de encargos e mediçoes, solicitei também a fiscalização de obra. Não tive assim necessidade de bater a portas diferentes e contratei assim um gabinete com uma proposta global. Creio que poupei muito tempo e garanto a compatibilidade entre todos os trabalhos. O licenciamento foi aprovado e a obra foi concluida.
    over 6 years ago
    Pedro Loureiro
    A arquitetura é cuidada e os projectos têm um acompanhamento personalizado. Extraordinário.
    almost 3 years ago
    Manuel Ramos
    A arquitetura é diversificada e com linguagens arquitetónicas muito diferentes de local para local. A abordagem é interessante.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element