Architectural Practice

Created in 2002 with headquarters in Oporto, Portugal, Utopia is an european leading design firm providing architectural, town planning, furniture design and engineering services. The team includes architects, engineers, landscape architects and designers working in straight cooperation. We develop several project types, namely, new projects, conversions, enlargements and interior decorations. We develop all the programs, including dwellings, commerce and retail, offices and industry. We are always interested in a new challenge.

Global Services

Our services are provided globally. Therefore we can answer your calls in your native language:

Arquitectos en España

Utopia es un estudio que habla español. Puede contactar nuestros profesionales en el formulario del site de nuestros arquitectos.

Architectes en France

L'agence d'architecture et génie civil Utopia est aussi disponible pour touts les pays qui parlent français. Contactez-nos architectes.

Arquitetos em Portugal

A sede da Utopia é em Portugal e temos trabalhado para muitos dos países de língua oficial portuguesa. Contacte aquí os nossos arquitetos.