TrueStuff – Organic Luxury Bedding and home textiles

The TrueStuff look

TrueStuff provides a fresh Nordic look and feeling for your home and bedroom. We base our work on the simplicity in the Scandinavian design tradition, inspired by the coast, the dunes and blue ocean surrounding Denmark, we create classic and long lasting style.

Exclusively made in Europe

Our collection is based on fabrics exclusively woven for TrueStuff. Each design and fabric is developed and designed by Hanne Kjeldsen Sall, experienced textile designer and founder of the company.TrueStuff manufacture in close cooperation with our selected European partners. Only the best spinners, weavers and sewing factories manufacture our products, to secure that only the best finish and quality is delivered to our customers.

Environment

The certified organic cotton provides our customers with clean products with no chemicals or pesticides left in the fabric. All dyeing and further wet processing are made according to the GOTS standard. (Global Organic Textile Standard)

Retailers

The TrueStuff Collection is distributed through more than 100 selected retailers and department stores in Europe and The Far East.Further information can be found in our online catalogue and presentation book

