TrueStuff
Bathroom accessories in 8381
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Cool organic style, TrueStuff TrueStuff BedroomTextiles
    Cool organic style, TrueStuff TrueStuff BedroomTextiles
    Cool organic style

    TrueStuff – Organic Luxury   Bedding and home textiles

    The TrueStuff look

    TrueStuff provides a fresh Nordic look and feeling for your home and bedroom. We base our work on the simplicity in the Scandinavian design tradition, inspired by the coast, the dunes and blue ocean surrounding Denmark, we create classic and long lasting style.

    Exclusively made in Europe

    Our collection is based on fabrics exclusively woven for TrueStuff. Each design and fabric is developed and designed by Hanne Kjeldsen Sall, experienced textile designer and founder of the company.TrueStuff manufacture in close cooperation with our selected European partners. Only the best spinners, weavers and sewing factories manufacture our products, to secure that only the best finish and quality is delivered to our customers.

    Environment

    The certified organic cotton provides our customers with clean products with no chemicals or pesticides left in the fabric. All dyeing and further wet processing are made according to the GOTS standard. (Global Organic Textile Standard)

    Retailers

    The TrueStuff Collection is distributed through more than 100 selected retailers and department stores in Europe and The Far East.Further information can be found in our online catalogue and presentation book

    kortlink.dk/ekz8

    kortlink.dk/ev7e

    Services
    Selling certified organic bed linen worldwide
    Address
    Langhøjvej 1A, Entry D
    DK 8381
    Denmark
    +45-86261212 www.truestuff.dk

    Reviews

    Armin K
    about 1 year ago
    Niels Adolfsen
    Linens that are absolutely amazing - incredibly nice linens that will be addictive in a short time! Bed linen that is absolutely recommended - makes it a pleasure to cry under the quilt in the evening - and it continues to be nice in both color and shape.
    over 3 years ago
    Mette Sørensen
    TrueStuff's bedding is the most delicious bedding I've ever had. The design is beautiful and simple and the quality is just top notch - and then it's even organic :)
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 4 reviews
