The Tab Collective
Furniture & Accessories in Lingfield
Reviews (0)
Projects

    AW14, The Tab Collective
    AW14

    Designed and made in the UK, The Tab Collective offers a selection of British homewares and interiors accessories from independent UK-based designers.


      Borne out of a love for beautiful homewares The Tab Collective sources and works with a curated design collective, bringing something a little different to the interiors market. With a varied product offering by independent homeware designers from across the UK The Tab Collective brings the focus back to the designer, where each product has come from and the story it has to tell.   We pride ourselves on hunting out the finest design and produce that the UK has to offer, whilst keeping an element of playfulness and charm. Our designers work tirelessly to create beautiful homewares that add personality and passion into the home, with each item created from scratch right here in the UK, using UK manufacturers to ensure the highest quality and detail down to the very last stitch.

    Services
    Homeware and accessories retailer
    Service areas
    • London & All across UK
    • Europe
    • Belfast & Northern Ireland
    • Lingfield
    Address
    RH7 6BH Lingfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035100822 thetabcollective.com
