BeatWoven,

uses its own bespoke software programme to translate, and visualise audio patterns from music/sound into woven textile patterns creating unique, art-led fine fabrics. Its new pattern aesthetic and manufacturing has been carefully developed in England since 2009, which has evolved into many sculpted applications for the prestige interior design market. Each woven piece challenges the personal relationship between music and design, by capturing the intangible patterns of a musical moment, bringing with it a visual narrative, nostalgia and even drama. Technology has been integrated into the design demographic of production, in combination with luxury yarns, to keep the elegant novelty and beauty of each piece.