Beatwoven
Designers in Uk
    DreaMelody : Patterns in Play
    Rachmaninoff - A Creative Journey
    My Tribe
    Water Music. Handel

    BeatWoven,

    uses its own bespoke software programme to translate, and visualise audio patterns from music/sound into woven textile patterns creating unique, art-led fine fabrics. Its new pattern aesthetic and manufacturing has been carefully developed in England since 2009, which has evolved into many sculpted applications for the prestige interior design market. Each woven piece challenges the personal relationship between music and design, by capturing the intangible patterns of a musical moment, bringing with it a visual narrative, nostalgia and even drama. Technology has been integrated into the design demographic of production, in combination with luxury yarns, to keep the elegant novelty and beauty of each piece.

    Services
    Luxury Interior Fabrics. Translating music and sound into woven textiles. Bespoke or Fabric Per Metre.
    Service areas
    • UK
    • USA
    • Singapore
    • Hong Kong
    • Dubai
    Company awards
    Cockpit Arts/Clothworkers Foundation Award 2012/2013, Seed Fund Award, UAL 2012, Digital Creative Enterprise Award 2012, Runner Up for Innovation Central Saint Martins 2012.
    Address
    Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.beatwoven.co.uk
