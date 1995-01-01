Established over 19 years ago, The Portfolio Collection are specialist bespoke framers offering a wide choice of frame for their collection of exclusive limited edition prints and antique reproductions. Their collection of exclusive limited edition prints is ever increasing and all frames are hand made in their work studio in Rutland. The company was founded by Carol Simmonds in 1995 after finding difficulty in sourcing suitable artwork for an interior design project she was working on in the county. She recognised a need for a 'designer' friendly art company and now enjoys a large customer base both here in the UK and in the States. In recent years her focus has been directed to the company's contemporary collection which encompasses exciting work by a number of artists including Bella Pieroni and Jessica Zoob.

As a result of Bella's hugely successful show at the Affordable Arts Fair London last October- where her sales of original work broke all records- we now have over 40 new images all available in a choice of size and frame.