Architectural Design, Interiors, Strategic Design, Art Direction, Products, Brand Development

Nigel Coates Studio offers creative, artisitically driven solutions in and around architecture and design. if you are looking for more than a conventional outcome, we can provide a design service that is tailored to your needs. Whether a building, a space, a product or a bespoke object, we hone in on the problem and work it into a framework for invention. Movement and meaning are key words for Nigel Coates. The studio has shaped projects of many kinds and in many contexts all around the world, specialising in leisure industry, hotels, retail, restuarants, bars, night clubs, residential developments and the creative re-use of existing buildings. Nigel Coates' award winning abilities are especially suited to capturing the all important creative blueprint. Our design service can be customised to suit the circumstances and the location. Striving for the highest quality at the best value, we can work in collaboration with local architects and providers drawn from our global network. The studio maintains a strong and experienced team that combines architectural and interiors skills, product design and brand strategy. We believe in the rapid output of ideas, and involving the client in a design process with real dialogue. Model-making and master sketching works hand in hand with expert 3-D development and visualisation.