La Vista Designed Interiors is an Interior Design company based in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, offering bespoke interior design services for your home and small business. We are well situated to cover the Southend-on-Sea area, Essex, Suffolk and Kent.

My aim is to translate your ideas, likes and style whether contemporary or traditional, into a unique scheme which will improve your interior space. Every project is individually designed by me to ensure you are provided with a dedicated and personal service to suit you, your tastes and budget. I am passionate about approaching every project as an opportunity to create something new, fresh, inspiring and beautiful.