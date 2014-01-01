For Decorex 2014, and to celebrate 25 consecutive years as an exhibitor, Quintessa will present a pop up studio, showcasing a live installation entitled ‘An Artist In Residence’. Visitors will be able to glimpse inside the Quintessa studio, where each day a different in-house artist will create a live piece of art on the stand. From impasto, églomisé, gesso, to unusual brush strokes, and gilding techniques, each artist will be working on a unique piece.

Quintessa Art is one of the interior design sector’s favourite platforms to source original bespoke and made-to-order art.

With a brimming client portfolio, spanning some of the best-known names in the industry, Quintessa has been commissioned to work on projects in the UK, Europe, USA and the Middle East.

“Marrying first class craftsmanship with a contemporary approach is just part of our story.Understanding the needs and desires of both our clients and in turn their own, means we are able to translate and realise their vision for how art should be within the context of the interior.

Unique skills combined with first class materials make the perfect partnership, coupled with our unequivocal attention to detail, and going that extra mile; that is where our real success lies; and why, over many years, we have been at the forefront of our field.” Vardit Lunzer- founder Quintessa

THE ART OF MAKING ART...ABOUT QUINTESSA

Quintessa is an international art consultancy and studio creating bespoke and made to order art. With over twenty-five years’ experience, the company has been commissioned by some of the world’s most influential interior designers and buyers. Quintessa creates pieces for residential and commercial interiors.Founded in the late 1980’s, Quintessa works with high-end interior designers to create the highest quality artworks for everything from super yachts to boutique hotels based in the USA and the Middle East. Whilst the company remains committed to its British roots, it operates on a global level employing its own highly skilled in- house team of artisans and craftsmen all based at the company’s north London studio.From the most contemporary marks and colours to more historic or unique paint treatments and effects, Quintessa has elevated the world of ‘easy art’ to that of ‘high design for wall spaces.’