David Hunt Lighting is one of the UK’s longest surviving Lighting

Manufacturers. After being founded in Birmingham in the 1800's for the last 100 years David Hunt Lighting has been based in the North Cotswold market town of Shipston on Stour. It is best known for designing and manufacturing wholly original products. We have a dedicated team of over 20 staff based at our Shipston factory.

In 2000 David Hunt lighting joined the Dar lighting group. In the years since, Dar lighting has been a supportive partner of David Hunt's unique manufacturing process which has been perfected over many decades. Each item is hand crafted and finished using traditional hand finishing techniques in our Shipston factory. This gives David Hunt the abillity to create textures and finishes that are unique to our range, including our hugely successful Antler range and our impressive hand stitched leather Saddler range.

We offer an extensive range of products, and offer a bespoke service for those who require something a little bit different, or something completely new.

All our lighting products meet the highest standards of quality and electrical safety.

Above all we are proud to be British Manufacturers and strive to achieve the highest standard of craftsmanship in all our products.