Ensoul transforms residential properties into one-of-a-kind beautiful & intelligent homes. Our philosophy is the exact definition of our name which means “to endow with a soul”.

We offer a seamless home renovation and remodelling service from conception through to completion whether it is a home for you to live in or an investment property you are looking to sell or rent out.

Some of our clients come to us for luxury refurbishments that are led by our interior designers and require our design, decoration and buying expertise, with no significant structural work. Others come to us for our architectural expertise in redesigning space and creating new extensions including new basements, loft conversions, rear extensions and side returns.

At the heart of everything we do is an unrivalled customer service ethos shared by a highly skilled team of design, build and project management professionals with over 100 years of combined experience. Our clients work late hours and across different time zones, which is why we take care of every detail from start to finish and offer flexible access to our team around each client’s schedule and availability.

Our biggest talent is in creating luxury spaces that connect with our clients. Each one is designed to be contemporary, beautiful, highly functional and at the same time wholly personal. We are masters of combining interesting architectural features, clever space design, confident colour and texture with the latest in smart home automation technology and security.

We are proud to have our work regularly featured in the press and awards.

“A vibrant showpiece.” “Something rather special.” “Attention to detail & clever use of colour” are just some of the things the London Evening Standard has written about us.

“Truly delicious design” according to Beautiful Kitchens Magazine.

And The Telegraph described one of our latest projects as “The ultimate high-tech home.”

For those looking to add value: “If you’ve got a space that’s really unique and well-designed, that’s when you really increase the value of a property. Clever design is what creates bidding wars. It’s what makes somebody walk into your property and say, ‘I have to buy this.’" Viki Lander, Creative Director at Ensoul quoted in The Times.

Services Provided

Architecture; planning applications; space design; interior design; personal shopping; smart home technology and security; builders and trades people; full project management; sourcing and buying fixtures, fittings, furniture & furnishings; gym design and supply; styling; and international client solutions.