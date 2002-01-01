Martins Camisuli was established in 2002 by Ana Martins and Sebastian Camisuli, drawing on their combined 20 years’ experience and individual abilities.

Ana Martins has worked predominantly on refurbishment programmes in the UK and abroad, working in the office, retail, leisure and residential sectors.

Sebastian Camisuli has worked for both architectural and engineering practices, on predominantly medium to large-scale office and mixed-use developments. He has a post graduate diploma in property development and is very interested in sustainability.

Both partners believe that good design is generated by a thorough analysis of how the spaces they create will be used; whether this is for living, working, shopping, eating or relaxing.