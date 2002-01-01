Your browser is out-of-date.

Martins Camisuli Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (1)
Reviews

    • Greenacre, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Eclectic style bedroom
    Greenacre, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Eclectic style bathroom
    Greenacre, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Eclectic style bathroom
    +4
    Greenacre
    Lady Somerset, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    Lady Somerset, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Modern living room
    Lady Somerset, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    +3
    Lady Somerset
    Lady Somerset 2, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    Lady Somerset 2, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    Lady Somerset 2, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    +2
    Lady Somerset 2
    Evangelist, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    Evangelist, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Eclectic style kitchen
    Evangelist, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Eclectic style kitchen
    +3
    Evangelist
    Evangelist 2, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Modern houses
    Evangelist 2, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    Evangelist 2, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    +2
    Evangelist 2
    Erpingham, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens Wood Blue
    Erpingham, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Built-in kitchens
    Erpingham, Martins Camisuli Architects Martins Camisuli Architects Terrace house
    +2
    Erpingham
    Martins Camisuli was established in 2002 by Ana Martins and Sebastian Camisuli, drawing on their combined 20 years’ experience and individual abilities. 

    Ana Martins has worked predominantly on refurbishment programmes in the UK and abroad, working in the office, retail, leisure and residential sectors. 

    Sebastian Camisuli has worked for both architectural and engineering practices, on predominantly medium to large-scale office and mixed-use developments. He has a post graduate diploma in property development and is very interested in sustainability. 

    Both partners believe that good design is generated by a thorough analysis of how the spaces they create will be used; whether this is for living, working, shopping, eating or relaxing.

    Services
    Architectural & Interior design
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    Unit1, Oakford Street
    NW5 1AH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072678622 www.martinscamisuli.co.uk

    Reviews

    Guled Ibrahim
    over 2 years ago
