Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Martins Camisuli Architects &amp; Designers
Architects in London
Overview 11Projects (11) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Greenacre, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Eclectic style bedroom
    Greenacre, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Eclectic style bathroom
    Greenacre, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Eclectic style bathroom
    +4
    Greenacre
    Lady Somerset, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    Lady Somerset, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Modern living room
    Lady Somerset, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    +3
    Lady Somerset
    Lady Somerset 2, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    Lady Somerset 2, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    Lady Somerset 2, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    +2
    Lady Somerset 2
    Evangelist, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    Evangelist, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Eclectic style kitchen
    Evangelist, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Eclectic style kitchen
    +3
    Evangelist
    Evangelist 2, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Modern houses
    Evangelist 2, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    Evangelist 2, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    +2
    Evangelist 2
    Erpingham, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens Wood Blue
    Erpingham, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Built-in kitchens
    Erpingham, Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers Terrace house
    +2
    Erpingham
    Show all 11 projects

    Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers is a RIBA Chartered Practice based in Kentish Town, London. We design beautiful, eclectic, sophisticated spaces and objects for private and commercial clients.

    Alongside building design, we work on interiors, furniture and lighting design, and exhibition spaces. We are makers as well as designers.

    We believe that good design positively affects the way we live our lives and should be rooted in the principles of sustainability. This includes careful material choices, a focus on energy and water use and an aspiration for a more circular economy where the impact on the environment is minimised.

    Our work combines innovation with a playfulness that brings a smile to our client"s faces. We listen to our client's needs and aspirations, work with them as  team, and build trust through dialogue.

    Ana and Sebastian lead the team at Martins Camisuli Architects and Designers. They work with clients around the UK and overseas from their studio in a converted builder's yard in North London.

    Services
    Architectural & Interior design
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    Unit1,2a Oakford Rd
    NW5 1AH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072678622 www.martinscamisuli.co.uk

    Reviews

    Guled Ibrahim
    about 3 years ago
      Add SEO element