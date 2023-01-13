Martins Camisuli Architects & Designers is a RIBA Chartered Practice based in Kentish Town, London. We design beautiful, eclectic, sophisticated spaces and objects for private and commercial clients.

Alongside building design, we work on interiors, furniture and lighting design, and exhibition spaces. We are makers as well as designers.

We believe that good design positively affects the way we live our lives and should be rooted in the principles of sustainability. This includes careful material choices, a focus on energy and water use and an aspiration for a more circular economy where the impact on the environment is minimised.

Our work combines innovation with a playfulness that brings a smile to our client"s faces. We listen to our client's needs and aspirations, work with them as team, and build trust through dialogue.

Ana and Sebastian lead the team at Martins Camisuli Architects and Designers. They work with clients around the UK and overseas from their studio in a converted builder's yard in North London.