Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
TLA Studio
Architects in London
Overview 15Projects (15) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A Dreamy Villa Project: Super Cannes, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern pool
    A Dreamy Villa Project: Super Cannes, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern pool
    A Dreamy Villa Project: Super Cannes, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern pool
    +21
    A Dreamy Villa Project: Super Cannes
    Marlow House, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern rooms
    Marlow House, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern rooms
    Marlow House, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern rooms
    +9
    Marlow House
    Hampstead House, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern rooms
    Hampstead House, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern rooms
    Hampstead House, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern rooms
    +47
    Hampstead House
    Hampstead House 2, TLA Studio TLA Studio
    Hampstead House 2, TLA Studio TLA Studio
    Hampstead House 2, TLA Studio TLA Studio
    +45
    Hampstead House 2
    Belgravia , TLA Studio TLA Studio
    Belgravia , TLA Studio TLA Studio
    Belgravia , TLA Studio TLA Studio
    +21
    Belgravia
    Belgravia 2, TLA Studio TLA Studio
    Belgravia 2, TLA Studio TLA Studio
    Belgravia 2, TLA Studio TLA Studio
    +31
    Belgravia 2
    Show all 15 projects

    TLA Studio was founded in 1995 by partners Carolyn Trevor and Patrick Lahiff. The company has grown to become a 20 strong practice specializing in high end residential projects and luxury interior fit outs. 

    TLA Studio has a simple but considered approach to design believing that all elements including the architecture, landscape and furnishings should be coordinated to provide a synthesis of the clients brief and the site constraints. Each commission is truly bespoke. 

    The practice is currently completing a country estate overlooking the sea in the UK including the construction and furnishings to the main house, ancillary estate buildings, hard landscape and road works.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Furniture Design
    • furnishings
    • residential
    • Planning Applications
    • licence to alter
    • restoration
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    worldwide and London
    Company awards
    Shortlisted Design-et-al Design & Architecture Awards 2014, BHA Interior Design of the Year 2011, Design-et-al Design & Architecture Awards 2010
    Address
    Geneva House, 99 Knatchbull Road,
    SE5 9QU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077376181 www.tlastudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Yantram Animation Studio Corporation Yantram Animation Studio Corporation
    Very good work all efforts from your side!! All the best!!We are Yantram Architectural Design Studio hope we will work together in future.
    8 months ago
    Edit
    Lahiff
    almost 2 years ago
      Add SEO element