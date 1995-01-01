TLA Studio was founded in 1995 by partners Carolyn Trevor and Patrick Lahiff. The company has grown to become a 20 strong practice specializing in high end residential projects and luxury interior fit outs.
TLA Studio has a simple but considered approach to design believing that all elements including the architecture, landscape and furnishings should be coordinated to provide a synthesis of the clients brief and the site constraints. Each commission is truly bespoke.
The practice is currently completing a country estate overlooking the sea in the UK including the construction and furnishings to the main house, ancillary estate buildings, hard landscape and road works.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Interior Architecture
- Furniture Design
- furnishings
- residential
- Planning Applications
- licence to alter
- restoration
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- worldwide and London
- Company awards
- Shortlisted Design-et-al Design & Architecture Awards 2014, BHA Interior Design of the Year 2011, Design-et-al Design & Architecture Awards 2010
- Address
-
Geneva House, 99 Knatchbull Road,
SE5 9QU London
United Kingdom
+44-2077376181 www.tlastudio.co.uk