TLA Studio was founded in 1995 by partners Carolyn Trevor and Patrick Lahiff. The company has grown to become a 20 strong practice specializing in high end residential projects and luxury interior fit outs.

TLA Studio has a simple but considered approach to design believing that all elements including the architecture, landscape and furnishings should be coordinated to provide a synthesis of the clients brief and the site constraints. Each commission is truly bespoke.

The practice is currently completing a country estate overlooking the sea in the UK including the construction and furnishings to the main house, ancillary estate buildings, hard landscape and road works.