Who are we?

Brilliant Project is a fresh new British brand with a whole new approach to sliding doors and storage. For the last 15 years, we’ve been designing and manufacturing stylish modern storage from our base in Yorkshire for all sorts of brands. So we decided it was about time we took all that experience and developed an innovative brand of our own. Our philosophy is simply "to make the extraordinary possible” by allowing users to do everything online. In a nutshell: you design it, and we’ll help bring your project to life.

Why are we different to the 'usual' suspects?

We help our customers stay in control, letting them bring their own brilliant ideas to life. We simply help these creative projects come to life through a simple, uncomplicated yet directional product range that’s easy to buy and make.Rather than sending salespeople to our customers’ homes, we provide users with an easy to use website that helps them complete the whole process online. Experienced engineering and top-notch components combine with clever know-how. We offer softest of soft closing doors, double wheel units, scratch, stain and heat resistant products, as well as a twenty- year guarantee. And because all our storage and doors are designed to be flexible, they’re easy to adapt. So as life changes, they change too.

What kind of products do we make?

We make a number of mix and match storage solutions. From aluminum-framed sliding doors, frameless sliding doors, wall storage systems, open stanchion systems and a selection of freestanding furniture options, we help users pick and choose the right system for their project. We offer a carefully selected choice of nineteen wood and glass finishes (including made-to-order toughened transparent glass), all of which come in a neutral, understated palette. Our colours have all been designed to complement one another, increasing the number of possible configurations and maximising flexibility.

Where can you find us?

We live online, but unlike many online brands we don't want our customers to feel at sea during the process. So we’ve developed a unique service support system to help bring projects to life.

Start yours at:

brilliantproject.com

Whether you want to work, relax or let the kids run free, we can help you do something fantastic with the space you call home. Our sliding doors, smart walls and clever furniture will equip you with everything you need to transform a room and truly make it your own. Be inspired. Be expressive. Be bold. It’s your brilliant project. Let’s make it happen.