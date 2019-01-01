With a deep appreciation for tailor made luxury and artistic designs, Regal Sofas & Interiors specialise in manufacturing sofa suites and classic furniture. Our mission is to create beautiful environments to live and remember in time.

We reproduce traditional furniture taking inspiration from Rococo, Louis XV, Louis XVI, Empire,Neoclassical and Liberty Era’s. Our skillful craftsmen apply ancient techniques during the manufacturing process and it is their artisan ability that ensures that our furniture is destined to last for generations to come.

Furniture is intricately crafted using 100% solid woods such as Beech, Mahogany, Walnut and Palisander amongst other exotic woods. Our fine and sumptuous fabrics are sourced from fabric mills worldwide. From conversation pieces to full room sets, we take on large or small projects from conception to completion. With clients from around the globe and our furniture gracing the premises of luxurious villas, government buildings, hotels and embassies, we have experience in securely shipping your furniture worldwide. Whether you are renovating dated interior or managing a creation of a new home or commercial property, we have furniture to suit all budgets. If you have a project you'd like to discuss, we'd love to hear from you.