Shades Of Japan
Interior Designers & Decorators in Grantham
    • Office, Shades Of Japan Shades Of Japan Asian style living room
    Office, Shades Of Japan Shades Of Japan Asian style study/office
    Office
    Wadrobe, Shades Of Japan Shades Of Japan Asian style bedroom
    Wadrobe, Shades Of Japan Shades Of Japan Asian style bedroom
    Wadrobe
    Bedroom, Shades Of Japan Shades Of Japan Asian style bedroom
    Bedroom

    Shades of Japan is a small independent company specialising in hand
    crafted bespoke furniture and traditional Japanese Shoji. Unique and affordable with meticulous workmanship and attention to detail all our products are handmade in our own workshop.

    Small,
    friendly and approachable we are always happy to listen to your initial thoughts and ideas. We will then work in partnership with you to turn those ideas into reality and create for you furniture, Shoji or a garden feature that is in harmony with your home and lifestyle.

    Estimates are free and our work is competitively priced giving you exceptional value for money.  We absolutely guarantee that there are no hidden costs.

    Your satisfaction is very important to us, so please take the time to read some of our testimonials and find out what our customers have to say.

    Grantham
    NG31 9LP Grantham
    United Kingdom
