Outdoor and Indoor hand made poly rattan furniture Online Shop! Top quality! Best prices! Great designs! Safe and certified!
We represent complete outdoor and indoor furniture solutions with a range of high quality products, which include dining and sofa sets plus, for the more relaxed minded, our hammocks. Our clients have an amazing opportunity to customise their furniture, create designs that suit their needs, or simply pick from our extensive list via our website.
- Services
- Outdoor and Indoor hand made poly rattan furniture solutions!
- Service areas
- London & All across UK
- London & International
- Address
-
KT1 4EE London
United Kingdom
+44-7737220424 www.sundayfurniture.co.uk