Flat Pack Assembly
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Flat Pack Assembly is the most experienced and trustworthy furniture assembly service in London. Our specialists provide every flat pack service you could possibly need from assembly to disassembly.

    We have experience assembling all sorts of flat pack furniture. Desks, office chairs, filing cabinets, bookcases, cupboards, cot beds, dressers, safety gates, tables and wardrobes, we do it all.

    Flat Pack Assembly is a customer focused company and guarantees the quality of our work. We work from 9am to 6pm, plus evenings and weekends. Regardless of which furniture shop you purchased your flat pack furniture from, whether it's IKEA or smaller retailer, our flat pack assemblers can assist you by building your flat pack furniture in your home, office or business, at a time that best suits you.

    We offer professional, dependable and friendly services, high standards of workmanship, responsiveness and competitive pricing.

    Services
    • Furniture Assembly Service
    • Flat Pack Assembly
    • IKEA Assembly Service
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    W1T 4JE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7550755988 www.flatpackassembly.org.uk
