Based in Cambridge, it all started in my workshop, restoring furniture with my little boy as a hobby..something we both still do!

We now offer a carefully selected mix of Urban Warehouse, Industrial and Mid Century style…..and thanks to little Harry- the odd dinosaur sculpture! On our travels we are always looking for unique and original vintage pieces we can also offer in the shop, even dipping into architectural and industrial salvage…. so you never know what might turn up! It is still early days for us, so its well worth checking back regularly as we have new stock arriving all the time. You can also follow us on facebook and get notified of new stock as it arrives. Requests, feedback..general chit chat- always welcomed!