Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cambrewood
Furniture & Accessories in Cambridge
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • New Boat Yard Blue Collection, Cambrewood Cambrewood Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    New Boat Yard Blue Collection, Cambrewood Cambrewood Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    New Boat Yard Blue Collection, Cambrewood Cambrewood Living roomSide tables & trays
    +2
    New Boat Yard Blue Collection
    Low Slung Mid Century Style Leather Chair, Cambrewood Cambrewood Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Low Slung Mid Century Style Leather Chair
    Mid Century Style Walnut Sideboard, Cambrewood Cambrewood Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Mid Century Style Walnut Sideboard, Cambrewood Cambrewood Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Mid Century Style Walnut Sideboard, Cambrewood Cambrewood Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +1
    Mid Century Style Walnut Sideboard
    Reclaimed Oak Coffee Table, Cambrewood Cambrewood
    Reclaimed Oak Coffee Table, Cambrewood Cambrewood
    Reclaimed Oak Coffee Table
    Mid Century Sideboards, Cambrewood Cambrewood
    Mid Century Sideboards, Cambrewood Cambrewood
    Mid Century Sideboards, Cambrewood Cambrewood
    +3
    Mid Century Sideboards
    Get the Industrial look, Cambrewood Cambrewood HouseholdStorage
    Get the Industrial look, Cambrewood Cambrewood HouseholdStorage
    Get the Industrial look, Cambrewood Cambrewood HouseholdStorage
    +3
    Get the Industrial look
    Show all 7 projects

    Based in Cambridge, it all started in my workshop, restoring furniture with my little boy as a hobby..something we both still do!

    We  now offer a carefully selected mix of  Urban Warehouse, Industrial and Mid Century style…..and thanks to little Harry- the odd dinosaur sculpture! On our travels we are always looking for unique and original vintage pieces we can also offer in the shop, even dipping into architectural and industrial salvage…. so you never know what might turn up! It is still early days for us, so its well worth checking back regularly as we have new stock arriving all the time. You can also follow us on facebook and get notified of new stock as it arrives. Requests, feedback..general chit chat- always welcomed!

    Service areas
    • International
    • All across the UK
    • Cambridge
    • central london
    • London
    Address
    CB4 3PA Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223316603 www.cambrewood.com
      Add SEO element