Oak & Iron is a new, contemporary furniture range created using just two, simple elements; oak and iron. Made in Britain, this striking, in-and-outdoor furniture couples gorgeous, solid-oak tops with metal bases in accent colours like fresh aqua, sun yellow and pepper red.

To make this distinctive furniture, craftsmen hand-pick only the most beautiful, most featured French and British sustainable green oak. Green oak is unique – unlike other furniture this untreated, naked oak develops even more stunning, natural features over time. All the pieces are made using hand tools in Oak & Iron’s Surrey and Essex workshops with the utmost care for the environment.

Oak & Iron furniture is available in finishes for home and garden use and its straight lines and bold colours are the perfect choice for an uber-modern kitchen or an urban garden all in irresistible, summer colours. Bespoke options are also available.