Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oak &amp; Iron Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Warlingham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Oak & Iron is a new, contemporary furniture range created using just two, simple elements; oak and iron. Made in Britain, this striking, in-and-outdoor furniture couples gorgeous, solid-oak tops with metal bases in accent colours like fresh aqua, sun yellow and pepper red. 

    To make this distinctive furniture, craftsmen hand-pick only the most beautiful, most featured French and British sustainable green oak. Green oak is unique – unlike other furniture this untreated, naked oak develops even more stunning, natural features over time. All the pieces are made using hand tools in Oak & Iron’s Surrey and Essex workshops with the utmost care for the environment.

    Oak & Iron furniture is available in finishes for home and garden use and its straight lines and bold colours are the perfect choice for an uber-modern kitchen or an urban garden all in irresistible, summer colours. Bespoke options are also available.

    Services
    furniture and Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    • Bespoke furniture
    • contract furniture
    • Furniture custom made
    • interior furniture
    • Outdoor Furniture
    • Warlingham
    Address
    412 Limpsfield Road,
    CR6 9LA Warlingham
    United Kingdom
    +14737795325523 oakandironfurniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element