The tablemakers philosophy is to close the gap between

the identikit mass manufactured furniture and the unknown entity of the Joiner on the other extreme to which we are more closely related. Our Showroom allows customers to immediately engage with the tablemakers aesthetic which combines exceptional design in both style and practicality with the best quality hardwoods, each piece is individually made to suit our customers’ requirements lasting for generations to come. Our experience in design and small scale manufacturing also allows us to offer an unrivalled and informed level of personalised customer service.