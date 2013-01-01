Stéphanie Coutas is first and foremost a devotee to craftsmanship and savoir-faire, who also designs plush, elegant and warm spaces. She subtly fuses her love of beautiful workmanship and romanticism to create neoclassical and contemporary interiors imbued with modern magic.

She was brought up in Asia and spent most of her childhood abroad in stylish locations which sparked her passion for beautiful homes and interiors. She began her professional life in fashion before opening her interior design agency, 1001 maisons, in 2005 where she worked with a team of architects, decorators and designers on private homes, hotels and yachts in France and abroad. All her designs feature clean lines combined with spectacular decor, nude tones with precious wood, dévoré velvet, Murano glass and shagreen. Design is also one of her passions and at last year’s Designer’s Days, she presented the Salamander Chair, made in collaboration with furniture maker Henryot & Cie. With its neoclassical shape, padded white leather seat adorned with a pair of wire salamanders, the chair embodies the haute couture furniture that the designer has always loved.

Stéphanie Coutas was recently commissioned to design several suites for the Nouveau Paquebot France, including a spectacular 70m² suite with a 360° rotating bed in front of a bay window. The mother-of- pearl and ebony inlay on the main door, dressing table in Murano glass, alabaster wall, silk rug and leather ceiling add the finishing touches to the luxurious look. Stéphanie Coutas is currently working on several projects: furnishing a villa in Cairo and a palace in the Middle East, redecorating a luxury 15th century 4* hotel in Burgundy and decorating private apartments in Paris. She is also launching her next collection of bespoke furniture, lighting and curtain tiebacks.