Once Milano
Textiles & Upholstery in Uk
Reviews
    • At Once Milano our passion for elegance and simplicity defines our bedroom, kitchen and bathroom collections. Made from the finest fabrics, in gorgeous seasonal colours, our products are designed and produced in Italy, using local artisans to create fresh inspirations based on the rich traditions of Italian craftsmanship.

    Easy to maintain and wonderfully soft to touch, our crushed linen collection includes tablecloth, bed quilts and towels. The beautiful linen in our exclusive custom-made collection can be made to a customer's specification, including personalised embroidery and monograms. 

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    40 Great Western Studios, 65 Alfred Road
    London, W2 5EU Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7584120130 www.oncemilano.com
