Lu West is a collection of LIMITED EDITION ART PRINTS from London based South African artist Luzelle van der Westhuizen.

Her work is inspired by geometric and hand-drawn patterns, as well as African and Scandinavian design. Printed by hand in her Kew Gardens Studio in London using traditional silkscreen methods, the result is colourful, bold and sometimes whimsical. Bright yellow Pop Art inspired Bananas, graphic green Crocodiles and Moka Express prints for coffee lovers will transform the walls of your home from drab to fab!

Luzelle also works as a freelance illustrator. Previous clients include printed pattern designs for Marc Jacobs and homeware collections for Magpie.

Follow the LU WEST BLOG for all things Art, Design and Interior Trends