Le Cocon
Textiles & Upholstery in London
Reviews (1)
    Luxury Living Space
    Handmade Classic Silk Cushions
    Handmade Silk Floral Cushions
    Hand Pleated Silk Cushions
    Asiatique Handmade Silk Cushions
    Très Chic Handmade Silk Cushions
    At Le Cocon, we have a simple aspiration: to bring exceptional quality Thai silk furnishings to your home.

    Many visitors to Thailand bring silk pieces back home from their holidays.  However, it is very difficult to find Thai silk products outside of Thailand, especially those of the quality and with the designs favoured by discerning customers.

    Almost all of the silk used in products sold to Europe and the US is from China and India as these countries tend to cater to mass manufacture. Thailand is very proud of its silk heritage and, to this day, most of its silk is hand-woven.

    Thai silk is renowned for its distinguished qualities and unique characteristics.  As it is hand-made, each piece is unique and full of character.  With triangular fibres which reflect light like prisms, colour changes as you hold Thai silk fabric at different angles against the light.  Each is truly a timeless piece of textile art.

    At Le Cocon, we only offer the highest quality silk home furnishings.  All of our silk is made from the finest quality mulberry silk.  Most of our products are made using hand-woven Thai silk with designs inspired by Western styles and colours, whilst retaining their Thai origin.

    We source our silk from a few very carefully selected companies that are committed to the same quality standards as we are and that are socially and environmentally responsible.  

    We set our standards very high because we want our products to be exquisite and long-lasting.  We hope that you will always enjoy our products.

    Services
    Silk home furnishings
    Service areas
    London and Germany and Europe
    Address
    207 Regent Street, 3rd Floor
    W1B 3HH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079936498 www.lecocon.co.uk

    Reviews

    christoph.ruedig
    Great quality products
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: October 2014
