Scumble Goosie
Furniture & Accessories in Thrupp Gloucestershire
    Scumble Goosie design and make a wide range of furniture primarily for both domestic and contract use. Working in mango solid hardwood our designs are ideal for both contemporary and traditional settings and can be painted, stained, waxed or left raw. We stock a large variety of products and can also make to order in specific sizes and designs. We are a small company offering a personal service with high quality products at an extremely affordable price. Available worldwide by mail order or visit our large Cotswolds showroom where you will also find a good selection of attractive and unusual gift items as well as examples of all our furniture.

    Service areas
    • Thrupp Gloucestershire
    • International
    • & all across the UK
    Address
    Griffin Mill, London Rd
    GL5 2AZ Thrupp Gloucestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1453731305 www.scumblegoosie.com
