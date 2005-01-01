Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Shop
Online Shops in Cowbridge, Vale Of Glamorgan
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A Taste of our Teddies , The Shop The Shop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    A Taste of our Teddies , The Shop The Shop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    A Taste of our Teddies , The Shop The Shop HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +10
    A Taste of our Teddies

    We are a small family run Gift and Interiors boutique in the little market town of Cowbridge, Wales. Opened in 2010 our little shop is a haven of unique and unusual accessories and one-off pieces for the home.

    For the last couple of years we have also been a Charlie Bears stockist. Each bear has its own name and distinct character and each one will ‘retire’ at some point meaning they’re not around forever. If you are a serious arctophile (teddy bear collector) then a Charlie Bear is definitely worth adding to your collection. We will have all characters from the 2014 and 2015 Plush and Bearhouse ranges available this year. 

    If you have any specific enquires about a Charlie Bear please don't hesitate to get in touch via email or telephone. We are happy to pre-order bears on your behalf.

    www.facebook.com/CharlieBearsCowbridge

    We are also a large stockist of silk and faux flowers which we will be making available on this website very soon. From the elegant phalaenopsis orchid to the adorable garden peony, there is something to suit every vase!

    Services
    Collectible Teddy Bears and faux flowers
    Service areas
    Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan
    Address
    50 High Street,
    CF71 7AH Cowbridge, Vale Of Glamorgan
    United Kingdom
    +44144677405507970655725 www.teddies-n-things.myshopify.com

    Reviews

    Geoff Francis
    about 5 years ago
    Elaine Hardy
    over 4 years ago
      Add SEO element