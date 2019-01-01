Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
D Furniture Store
Furniture & Accessories in Blackburn
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At D Furniture Store we are dedicated to proving brilliant, long-lasting furniture at affordable prices. Whether it is for a new home or a refurbishment, our large selections of furnishings cater for every taste, whim and fancy. All of our products are beautifully crafted and attractively finished to form something as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional.

    All rooms of the house are catered for at D Furniture Store. If you have just moved into a new unfurnished house; D Furniture Store is the one stop, stress-free website that can make your house feel like a home in next to time. Quick delivery times mean that you won’t have to endure temporary furniture for too long and can settle into your comfortable home and life rapidly.

    Why purchase from us? 

    Quality Customer Service

    We're a registered company

    Trading for over 12 years

    We have a real premises

    Dedicated sales line staff

    Quick Delivery! 

    Bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and offices can all be elegantly fitted with our stock, creating a sense of consistency throughout the home. Specialising in High Gloss Furniture; our styles are timeless and elegant without breaking the bank. Whether you desire dark or light furnishings, we can provide the piece of kit that will compliment your house and room perfectly and effortlessly. From Black High Gloss Furniture for the sophisticated, muted bedroom to White High Gloss Furniture for the light and airy feel, every style of room is catered for. 

    We offer a completely free delivery service to the whole of the UK mainland so the headache of transporting a large wardrobe home is forgone. Also available is our ‘Money Back Guarantee’ providing you peace of mind as you purchases our risk-free merchandise.

    Services
    Free delivery
    Service areas
    UK Wide and BLACKBURN
    Address
    UNIT 4 WENSLEY BUSINESS PARK, off Apple Street
    BB2 1WD Blackburn
    United Kingdom
    +44-1254692888 www.dfurniturestore.co.uk

    Reviews

    lukasz.tulikowski
    dfurniture uk - Terrible experience through Amazon service. When I asked for the refund seller immediately called me and proposed a refund but ask to close the refund claim. Pretending to be friendly and compassionate, he closed the way I can ask for the return. Do NOT BUY THERE - primarily through the Internet. 🤬
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
      Add SEO element