Furniture & Accessories in Mansfield
    • Pr Home have been supplying contemporary furniture and accessories for inside & out since 1989.

    With 99% of our furniture designed in house our products are built to withstand the rigours and demands of commercial use. Domestic clients can benefit from the same durability and enjoy many years of use.

    We passionately believe that making products that will last is the best way to promote sustainability by using the raw materials we have responsibly. 

    Services
    Furniture supply.
    Service areas
    UK and MANSFIELD
    Address
    The Ulvers Building
    NG20 9JP Mansfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1623847030 prhome.co.uk
