Since 1987, date of its creation, the initiative of Jean Pierre Porcher and Margarida Oliveira, Topos Atelier de Arquitectura brings together a multidisciplinary team that has extensive experience in projects of different scales in the areas of architecture and territory management.Over the last 27 years, the production of the Atelier based on three principles: Integration, Simplicity and Construction Quality – came to be widely recognized, published and award winner at a national and international level, which currently allows it to expand its business in the national territory and abroad.