Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Topos Atelier de Arquitectura, Lda.
Architects in Braga
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Since 1987, date of its creation, the initiative of Jean Pierre Porcher and Margarida Oliveira, Topos Atelier de Arquitectura brings together a multidisciplinary team that has extensive experience in projects of different scales in the areas of architecture and territory management.Over the last 27 years, the production of the Atelier based on three principles: Integration, Simplicity and Construction Quality – came to be widely recognized, published and award winner at a national and international level, which currently allows it to expand its business in the national territory and abroad.

    Service areas
    Braga
    Address
    Rua Andrade Corvo n242, 3 sala 301
    4700-204 Braga
    Portugal
    +351-253272187 www.toposatelier.com

    Reviews

    Rui Prazeres
    10 months ago
    Albino Freitas
    about 1 year ago
    Sofia Lima
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element